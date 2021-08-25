Heat Advisory for parts of WNY today

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Heat Advisory from 11am to 7pm today for Northern Erie, Niagara, Orleans, and Genesee Counties. Heat index values will be between 95 and 100 degrees later today.

Another hot and humid day across WNY. High temperatures will be in the 85 to 90 degree range. The record high today is 91 set in 2012. Expect partly cloudy skies with an isolated shower or t-shower in spots this afternoon. Mild and muggy again tonight with a few showers. A weak cold front approaches late on Thursday and could trigger off a few storms tomorrow. The air mass will be less humid on Friday but the heat and humidity return this weekend.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Warm and muggy. Low to mid 70s.

AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy, hot and humid. 85 to 90.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, warm and muggy. Low 70s.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds with a few showers. Mid to upper 80s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: A few showers. Mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny and less humid. Upper 70s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy. Mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Warm and humid with sctd. t-showers. Low to mid 80s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Mild and muggy. Near 70.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, hot and humid with sctd. showers. Mid to upper 80s.

