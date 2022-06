Heat index values in the upper 90s, a few pm t-storms

Posted at 7:12 AM, Jun 22, 2022

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — TODAY

MORNING: Hazy Sunshine. 70s.

AFTERNOON: Hazy, hot, muggy. A few thunderstorms. 90. THURSDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear. Near 60.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds. Less humid. 77. FRIDAY

MORNING: Clear, more comfortable. 57.

AFTERNOON: Wall to wall sun. 81. SATURDAY

MORNING: Mostly sunny. 60.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny. Hot. 90. SUNDAY

MORNING: Partly sunny. Muggy. 70.

AFTERNOON: Showers and thunderstorms. 81



