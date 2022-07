Expect heat index values well into the 90s

Posted at 12:36 PM, Jul 20, 2022

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Today's Forecast is... WEDNESDAY

AFTERNOON: Hazy sun. Hot. 89

EVENING: Showers and t-storms later tonight. 73 THURSDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy. 70s

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds. Isolated shower. 80. FRIDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy. 60s

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds. 83 SATURDAY

MORNING: Mostly sunny. 70

AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy. 87 SUNDAY

MORNING: Sun and clouds. 70s

AFTERNOON: Increasing clouds. Showers and t-storms by evening. Near 80.



