Hazy, hot and humid today

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Heat Advisory from 12pm to 7pm for Northern Erie, Niagara, Orleans, and Genesee Counties. Heat index values from 95 to 100 degrees today.

Expect hazy sunshine today with increasing humidity levels. There is a slight chance for a shower or t-shower today well inland away from Lake Erie. Tonight will be very uncomfortable with lows in the 70s. The heat and humidity will stick around this week with cooler air arriving for the weekend.

MONDAY

MORNING: Mostly sunny and warm.

AFTERNOON: Hazy, hot and humid with highs near 90.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy and muggy, lows in the 70s.

AFTERNOON: Hot and humid with sctd. storm, temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Warm and muggy with temperatures in the 70s.

AFTERNOON: Hot and humid with late showers and storms, temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Another warm and muggy morning.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, hot and humid with afternoon storms. High temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, temperatures near 70

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy with sctd. showers and storms. High in the low 80s.

