Gusty with more snow

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Snow continues to wrap up the weekend. Chance for snow showers after 9pm tonight with snow tapering after midnight then partly cloudy skies. Minor accumulations possible with winds gusting to near 35 mph. Sunday will bring lake effect snow showers beginning in the north towns by late morning then shifting southward through out the day to the southern tier. The snow band becomes scattered through the early evening. Potential for snow to be heavy at times with areas of blowing snow and reduced visibility. New accumulations 2-4". Snow showers lesson overnight.

SUNDAY

MORNING: LES snow north, windy. Upper 20s.

AFTERNOON: LES central/south, windy. Mid 30s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Mostly sunny skies. Upper teens.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny. Mid 20s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy. Lower 20s.

AFTERNOON: Chance for rain/snow. Upper 30s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Rain/snow mix. Mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Rain/snow mix. Mid 30s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Partly sunny. Mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Chance for snow. Low 30s.

