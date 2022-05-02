Gray for your Monday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Showers from Sunday carry over into Monday however, they become less numerous as we head into the afternoon, becoming spotty in nature. Here comes a warm up for Tuesday with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s! Don't get too excited, however, because the day will not be rain-free. The rest of the week levels off in the 50s and 60s.

MONDAY

MORNING: 50

AFTERNOON: 56

Spotty showers

TUESDAY

MORNING: 45

AFTERNOON: 68

Warm pm rain

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: 51

AFTERNOON: 56

Cooler with scattered showers before noon

THURSDAY

MORNING: 39

AFTERNOON: 64

Partly cloudy and cooler

FRIDAY

MORNING: 49

AFTERNOON: 62

Showers

