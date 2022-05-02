Gray for your Monday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Showers from Sunday carry over into Monday however, they become less numerous as we head into the afternoon, becoming spotty in nature. Here comes a warm up for Tuesday with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s! Don't get too excited, however, because the day will not be rain-free. The rest of the week levels off in the 50s and 60s.
MONDAY
MORNING: 50
AFTERNOON: 56
Spotty showers
TUESDAY
MORNING: 45
AFTERNOON: 68
Warm pm rain
WEDNESDAY
MORNING: 51
AFTERNOON: 56
Cooler with scattered showers before noon
THURSDAY
MORNING: 39
AFTERNOON: 64
Partly cloudy and cooler
FRIDAY
MORNING: 49
AFTERNOON: 62
Showers