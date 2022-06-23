Watch Now
Gorgeous early summer weather continues

Temperatures will start to climb into the weekend with 90 degree heat returning
Posted at 6:07 PM, Jun 23, 2022
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Some of the nicest summer weather imaginable continues. Friday looks beautiful with plentiful sunshine and temperatures back to levels more typical for this time of year. It'll be a hot start to the weekend with highs near 90 on Saturday. PM t-storms possible Sunday with temperatures in the mid-80s.

THURSDAY
EVENING: Mainly clear. Low: 59-63.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Clear, more comfortable. 59.
AFTERNOON: Wall to wall sun. 80.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Mostly sunny. 60.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny. Hot. 89.

SUNDAY
MORNING: Partly sunny. Muggy. 71.
AFTERNOON: Showers and thunderstorms. 88

