Gorgeous early summer weather continues

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Some of the nicest summer weather imaginable continues. Friday looks beautiful with plentiful sunshine and temperatures back to levels more typical for this time of year. It'll be a hot start to the weekend with highs near 90 on Saturday. PM t-storms possible Sunday with temperatures in the mid-80s.

THURSDAY

EVENING: Mainly clear. Low: 59-63.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Clear, more comfortable. 59.

AFTERNOON: Wall to wall sun. 80.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Mostly sunny. 60.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny. Hot. 89.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Partly sunny. Muggy. 71.

AFTERNOON: Showers and thunderstorms. 88

