Get ready! On Sunday, November 6, the clocks will 'fall' back as Daylight Saving Time ends

When do we set our clocks back?
Daylight Saving Time ends
Elise Amendola/AP
Dan LaMoore adjusts the hands on a Seth Thomas Post Clock at Electric Time Company, Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, in Medfield, Mass. Daylight saving time ends at 2 a.m. local time Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, when clocks are set back one hour. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Posted at 8:53 AM, Oct 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-28 09:14:46-04

On Sunday, November 6, Daylight Saving Time will come to an end. We'll get the extra hour of sleep as the clocks will change from 2:00 a.m. to 1:00 a.m.

It also means the sun will come up at 6:51 a.m. and set at 5:01 p.m. on November 6.

We're embarking on the season where it gets darker much earlier in Western New York, with the sun setting at 4:41 p.m. from December 2 through December 15.

On December 21 we will only have nine hours and one minute of daylight, the least amount of daylight for the year!

The sun won't set until 6:00 p.m. again until February 26, 2023!

Only Hawaii and most of Arizona do not use Daylight Saving Time.

While some may not like the resulting early sunset, Daylight Saving Time can serve as a reminder to take care of seasonal maintenance on your home. It's always a good time to check your smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors to make sure the batteries are working.

