Get ready for another chance to see the northern lights here in Western New York!

A severe solar flare event has occurred on the G4 scale and this may allow WNY to see the Aurora Borealis on Thursday and Friday nights.

The Space Weather Prediction Center has issued a forecast for a G4 (Severe) geomagnetic storm for Thursday, October 10, and Friday, October 11.

The sun is extremely active right now. Solar activity cycles between a minimum and a maximum about every 11 years. When solar activity is at maximum, strong magnetic fields cause numerous sunspots and more frequent solar storms, thus a better chance to see the northern lights.

The best viewing is between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. away from city lights and you should look north.