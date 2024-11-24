Get ready for a hearty helping of winter in Western New York during the Thanksgiving Day time frame

Let's face facts. We've been "lucky" this November in Western New York. In fact, we've been REALLY lucky. Officially, not even a flake of snow fell through the 22nd of November at the Buffalo airport, making it the latest start to the snowfall season since snowfall records began in Buffalo the 1880s. In addition to being "flake-less", there has been a distinct lack of chill. In fact, through the 22nd of November, the average temperature for the month of 48.3 degrees makes it the warmest November to date for Buffalo going back to 1873!

This projected change for the chillier would be a fitting "turning of the tables" for Western NY. Warmest November to date for #Buffalo. Second warmest November to date for #Rochester. #WNY #WX pic.twitter.com/BZiWOGSMpa — Josh Nichols (@wnywxguy) November 23, 2024

Now it's time to face another fact: we're running on borrowed time to enjoy this mild weather.

And Mother Nature seems to concur. There's a classic "cross polar flow" that's starting to show up in the many long range computer models that we use to forecast Western New York's notoriously tricky weather. Cold air draining down from northwestern Canada is poised to plunge south into the northern Plains, and ultimately, in modified fashion, is going to head east into the Great Lakes and the Northeast.

There are a number of growing signs that point to "Old Man Winter" flexing his muscles in the Northeast & Great Lakes in the days following Thanksgiving Day into early December. Time to find that winter weather gear if you haven't already done so! ❄️🥶 #Buffalo #ROC #FLX #WX pic.twitter.com/zXPqRghWK3 — Josh Nichols (@wnywxguy) November 23, 2024

The upper-air pattern also supports some "meteorological mischief" in the Great Lakes and Northeast setting up in the days following Thanksgiving. Translation: some kind of a winter storm during that time frame in the Northeast. Often, we can look back at past performances to forecast future results (which are not necessarily guaranteed, but can be helpful in a projection). According to the Climate Prediction Center, the upper air pattern being projected does match up "nicely" with at least three other time frames in Buffalo weather history where the Lake Erie "snowy salvos" were fired up.

Looking at past similar patterns, or analogs, to the long range pattern being projected to develop can be helpful in making a forecast. FWIW, 3 of the 8 options from the CPC, shown bottom right corner, were all quite cold & snowy for #Buffalo: 11/1955, 11/1976, and 12/1989. ❄️ pic.twitter.com/NW0hGJcq1c — Josh Nichols (@wnywxguy) November 24, 2024

So you know what that may mean if, at last check, Lake Erie's water temperature was at 52 degrees. The only other time the lake water has been so warm, for Saturday's date, was back in 1931, which by the way, coincides with the last time the average air temperature for November was so high for Buffalo. (By the way, we had 74.4" of snowfall in the winter of 1931-32, in case you were wondering.)

Bottom line: there's no getting around it now. Winter is coming, and right on cue, as meteorological winter officially starts December 1. It's time to break out the winter gear, and unless you want to freeze while doing so, maybe put up the outdoor holiday decorations!