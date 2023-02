Get ready for a brutal bitter but brief blast of arctic air and some snow

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Winds stay strong tonight with lows in the low 20s. Windy with snow arriving late on Thursday. A general 1 to 3" of snow late Thursday. Frigid air arrives Friday with temperatures in the single digits. Wind chills on Friday will be well below zero and will persist into Saturday morning.

WEDNESDAY

EVENING: Rising Temps. Brisk Winds. Few snow showers. Temps in the 20s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 20s.

AFTERNOON: Clouds increase, mid 30s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Windy and cold, single digits.

AFTERNOON: Windy and cold, single digits.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Cold breeze, single digits.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, mid 20s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, low 20s.

AFTERNOON: Windy with rain and snow, upper 30s.

Today's Forecast is...

DAY

MORNING:

AFTERNOON:

DAY

MORNING:

AFTERNOON:

DAY

MORNING:

AFTERNOON:

DAY

MORNING:

AFTERNOON:

DAY

MORNING:

AFTERNOON: