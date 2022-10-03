Watch Now
Monday Weather
Posted at 6:23 AM, Oct 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-03 06:23:17-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Frost Advisory for all of Western New York until 9am this morning.

High pressure will bring us abundant sunshine today with highs near 60. Clear and frosty again tonight with lows in the 30s. Nice weather sticks around through Thursday. A strong cold front will move through the area on Friday ushering in very cool air to the region. A rain and snow mixture is possible across the Southern Tier early on Saturday.

MONDAY
MORNING: Clear and frosty, mid 30s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 50s.

TUESDAY
MORNING: Clear and frosty, mid 30s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 60s.

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 40s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 70.

THURSDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 50.
AFTERNOON: Clouds increase, near 70.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Showers, near 40.
AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, near 50.

