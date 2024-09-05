From daylight to temperatures, September is a month of changes

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — September is here! Last week, we talked about why we lose so much daylight during September, but that’s just one of the changes that will cause you to take notice!

Here are some of the things you can expect from the month here in Western New York.

Despite shorter days and longer nights, September in Western New York still can offer up its fair share of summer warmth and also a few surprises.

You’ll definitely notice a distinct drop in average high temperature. The month starts with average highs in the upper 70s and ends with average highs in the middle 60s. Average nighttime lows are close to 60 when the month begins but drop to near 50 by the end of the month. Our highest temperature recorded was 98 degrees, back in 1953, and our lowest on record was 32 degrees in 1991, so despite continued spells of summer heat, it’s not out of the question for September to bring Buffalo’s first freeze.

We usually see an uptick in the amount of precipitation, which is usually in the form of rain. And yes, I did say usually, because in the highly unusual case of September 30, 1956, Buffalo recorded SNOW, the earliest that flakes had flown on record. The snow even made the front page of the Buffalo Evening News the next day.

So now you know what to expect from September. It’s a month of much transition, but it provides us with a, hopefully, seamless transition into the autumn season.

Got a weather question that you'd like answered? E-mail me at weather@wkbw.com, and your weather question could be the subject of the next "Josh's Weather Academy."