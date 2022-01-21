Watch
Frigid Friday forecast for WNY

Highs in the teens this afternoon
Friday Weather
Posted at 7:31 AM, Jan 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-21 07:31:45-05

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Another cold day on Friday with highs in the teens and wind chills in the single digits. Skies will clear tonight and temperatures will tumble to near 0 overnight. This weekend is a bit of an uptick in temperatures with highs in the 20s as clouds increase Saturday with snow returning across WNY from Saturday evening through Sunday producing minor accumulations.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Light snow, near 5.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low teens.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Mainly clear, near 0.
AFTERNOON: Clouds increase, mid 20s.

SUNDAY
MORNING: Snow showers, near 10.
AFTERNOON: Snow showers, low 20s.

MONDAY
MORNING: Snow showers, near 10.
AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, mid 20s.

TUESDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, low teens.
AFTERNOON: Snow showers, upper 20s.

