Frigid Friday forecast for WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Another cold day on Friday with highs in the teens and wind chills in the single digits. Skies will clear tonight and temperatures will tumble to near 0 overnight. This weekend is a bit of an uptick in temperatures with highs in the 20s as clouds increase Saturday with snow returning across WNY from Saturday evening through Sunday producing minor accumulations.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Light snow, near 5.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low teens.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, near 0.

AFTERNOON: Clouds increase, mid 20s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, near 10.

AFTERNOON: Snow showers, low 20s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, near 10.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, mid 20s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, low teens.

AFTERNOON: Snow showers, upper 20s.

