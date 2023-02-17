Frigid finish to Friday with temperatures in the 20s

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Snow showers early on Friday with much colder air over the area into the afternoon. Temperatures will be in the 20s with wind chills in the teens. As lows fall into the teens, wind chills end up in the single digits with some more clouds Saturday. Winds end up gusty Saturday afternoon as highs rise into the upper 30s and gusts near 40mph. Sunday is even milder with highs near 50 with clouds and even a few sprinkles possible.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Blustery and colder with windswept flurries, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, near 30.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 20.

AFTERNOON: Breezy, upper 30s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 30.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, upper 40s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, low 40s.

