Friday sunshine for WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Becoming partly to mostly sunny today with temperatures in the low to mid 50s. Rain and snow will develop off of Lake Erie overnight. Expect rain and snow showers off and on this weekend with some minor accumulations south of Buffalo.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Clearing skies, near 50.

AFTERNOON: Partly to mostly, low to mid 50s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Rain and snow, upper 30s.

AFTERNOON: Rain and snow, low 40s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Rain and snow, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Rain and snow, near 40.

MONDAY

MORNING: Rain and snow, low 30s.

AFTERNOON: Rain and snow, near 40.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 30s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 40s.