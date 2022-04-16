Freezing with flakes possible Sunday morning

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It was a wintry start to Saturday with huge fluffy flakes south of Buffalo. Expect some sunshine and cool temperatures Saturday afternoon before another round of scattered rain and snow showers for Saturday evening. Some flakes possible Saturday night as temperatures drop below freezing. It'll be a chilly start to Easter Sunday with cool afternoon temperatures in the 40s under partly sunny skies. Temperatures remain in the 40s for Monday and Tuesday. It'll be a fun ride Monday evening through Tuesday with another opportunity for snow showers. Temperatures will finally move in the right direction of spring by the end of the week.

SATURDAY-PASSOVER

MORNING: 41

AFTERNOON: 45

Cooler with showers and wintry showers south and east of Buffalo.

SUNDAY-EASTER

MORNING: 31

AFTERNOON: 45

Partly cloudy and chilly. Few morning flakes.

MONDAY-DYNGUS DAY

MORNING: 33

AFTERNOON: 49

Scattered showers in the afternoon. Wet snow showers at night.