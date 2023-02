Freezing drizzle will continue through early this afternoon for parts of WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Winter Weather Advisory through 6pm today for Northern Erie, Niagara, Orleans, Genesee, and Wyoming Counties for freezing drizzle.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Icy, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Rain showers, mid 30s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Breezy with snow showers, low 20s.

AFTERNOON: Windy with snow showers south, mid 20s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 20.

AFTERNOON: Snow showers, near 30.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, upper 30s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Cloudy, near 30.

AFTERNOON: Rain and snow, upper 30s.