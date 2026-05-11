Monday's Forecast: Clear and cool Monday afternoon

Frost Advisory for Niagara and Orleans county from midnight through 9am. Temperatures fall to near 30 with frost formation possible.

Freeze Warning for Erie, Genesee, Wyoming, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Allegany county and Potter and McKean county in Pennsylvania from midnight-9am Tuesday. Temperatures fall into the mid-20s with widespread frost formation possible.

Mainly clear and cool Monday afternoon with highs in the 50s. Clear and cold overnight with lows in the 20s and low 30s. Protect sensitive vegetation, frost is likely across much of WNY. Tuesday is another cool day and mainly dry with a chance of rain coming in late. Rain chances increase overnight and into Wednesday morning. A chance of t-storms will be possible Wednesday afternoon.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Partly sunny, near 30.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny mid 50s

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Scattered Showers, upper 40s

AFTERNOON: Scattered Showers, upper 50s

THURSDAY

MORNING: Showers, mid 40s

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 50s

FRIDAY

MORNING: Partly sunny, near 50

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low 60s