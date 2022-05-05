Foggy start to your Thursday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Fog this morning with visibilities reduced as you head out the door. Fog will dissipate and we'll have partly sunny skies this afternoon. Clouds increase overnight with a few showers developing well south of Buffalo. A few showers will linger Saturday. Sunday looks great with highs in the mid 60s. Sunny and warmer weather expected for next week.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Patchy fog, near 40.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low to mid 60s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Few showers south, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, near 60.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Clearing skies, near 60.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, low 40s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 60s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low 70s.

