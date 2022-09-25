Watch Now
Flood WATCH for Erie, Chautauqua cos. late tonight thru Tuesday night

Heavy lake effect rain near the Lake Erie shoreline may product 2"-4" of rain during this period.
Posted at 5:46 PM, Sep 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-25 17:46:11-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Flood WATCH is posted late Sunday night thru Tuesday night for Erie and Chautauqua cos. A very wet weather pattern will stall out over WNY during this time producing periods of heavy rain and a few thundershowers. Rain chances will continue through Wednesday with the heaviest rain tonight through Tuesday. Be careful on rain-slicked roads while driving and give yourself extra time to reach your destination.

Sunday night:
Periods of Rain and a few thundershowers. Not as chilly. Low: Low to 50s.

Monday:
Windy with rain and thundershowers. High: low 60s. Winds: SW 10-25 G. 40mph

Tuesday:
Rain showers. High: near 60.

Wednesday:
Showers thinning out. HIgh: mid 50s.

Thursday:
Partly sunny. High: near 60.

