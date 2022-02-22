Flood Watch for all of WNY today

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Flood Watch for all of WNY from 1pm today through 7pm Wednesday.

Flood Warning for Tonawanda Creek at Rapids through 1am Wednesday.

Current: 13.9 feet.

Flood Stage: 12 feet.

Rain arrives this morning with a steady rain developing this afternoon. The second half of the morning commute will be wet. Temperatures will be in the 50s again this afternoon. A cold front moves through the area tonight and temperatures will be dropping. Early highs on Wednesday in the low 30s with temperatures dropping through the day. Winds will be strong on Wednesday as well. Quiet weather on Thursday with more snow on Friday.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Showers arrive, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Rain likely, mid 50s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, low 30s.

AFTERNOON: Windy, low 20s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid teens.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, near 30.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Snow and freezing rain, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Snow showers, near 30.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid teens.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, near 30.

