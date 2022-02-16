Flood Watch for all of WNY begins this evening

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Flood Watch in effect for all of WNY 7pm today through 7pm Friday.

Wind Advisory has been issued for Southern Erie and Chautauqua Counties now through 7pm Wednesday evening with wind gusts up to 50 mph. Winds could blow around unsecured lawn objects, blow down tree limbs, and could have the potential to cause a few power outages.

The warmer air returns on Wednesday with highs back in the 50s. Another mild and breezy day on Thursday with rain showers. Rain totaling a 1/2 inch to 1 1/2 inches combined with melting snow could lead to ice-jam flooding. Temperatures drop with rain changing to snow late Thursday into Friday with several inches of snow possible by Friday morning.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Windy and mild, low 50s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Rain likely, near 50.

AFTERNOON: Rain to snow, near 40.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, near 20.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, near 20.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Flurries, near 10.

AFTERNOON: Snow showers, upper 20s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 20.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, near 40.

