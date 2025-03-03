Flood Watch for all of Western New York Tuesday through Thursday; Ice jam flooding a concern

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Flood Watch is in effect for all of Western New York from 1 p.m. Tuesday through 1 p.m. Thursday.

A very strong area of low pressure will develop across the middle of the United States. This low will track toward the area, pushing milder air into Western New York on Tuesday.

Temperatures on Tuesday will be in the 50s. Temperatures will stay near 50 Tuesday night and will get close to 60 on Wednesday. The warmer temperatures will lead to the melting of most of our snowpack.

Heavy rain on Wednesday, combined with the melting snowpack, could lead to flooding. This excessive run-off could lead to flooding in poor drainage, low-lying, and flood-prone areas.

Ice jam flooding will be a concern as the ice will be breaking up and creeks and streams will be rising.