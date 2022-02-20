Flood Warning for parts of WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Flood Warning for the following:

-Black Creek at Churchville affecting Genesee County until Monday at 9pm.

-Tonawanda Creek at Batavia affecting Wyoming, Erie, Niagara, and Genesee Counties until Tuesday at 4:30pm.

Clouds increase with breezy winds for the overnight.President's Day is warmer,still with clouds. We reach our peak temperatures on Tuesday but the rain will pose more issues for flooding. Temperatures go tumbling on Thursday and into the weekend. A large-scale system will make its way to the region, Friday.

MONDAY-PRESIDENT'S DAY

MORNING: 38

AFTERNOON: 47

Mostly cloudy

TUESDAY

MORNING: 36

AFTERNOON: 50

Breezy with rain

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: 36

AFTERNOON: 36

Breezy with lake effect

THURSDAY

MORNING: 17

AFTERNOON: 27

Cloudy and cold

FRIDAY

MORNING: 22

AFTERNOON: 26

Cold with snow