Flood Warning for parts of WNY

Temperatures are on the upswing
7 Weather Forecast 6pm Update, Sunday, February 20
Posted at 6:35 PM, Feb 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-20 18:35:10-05

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Flood Warning for the following:
-Black Creek at Churchville affecting Genesee County until Monday at 9pm.
-Tonawanda Creek at Batavia affecting Wyoming, Erie, Niagara, and Genesee Counties until Tuesday at 4:30pm.

Clouds increase with breezy winds for the overnight.President's Day is warmer,still with clouds. We reach our peak temperatures on Tuesday but the rain will pose more issues for flooding. Temperatures go tumbling on Thursday and into the weekend. A large-scale system will make its way to the region, Friday.

MONDAY-PRESIDENT'S DAY
MORNING: 38
AFTERNOON: 47
Mostly cloudy

TUESDAY
MORNING: 36
AFTERNOON: 50
Breezy with rain

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: 36
AFTERNOON: 36
Breezy with lake effect

THURSDAY
MORNING: 17
AFTERNOON: 27
Cloudy and cold

FRIDAY
MORNING: 22
AFTERNOON: 26
Cold with snow

