Watch
Weather

Actions

Flash Flood Warning for parts of Niagara County

Heavy rain for parts of WNY and PA
items.[0].videoTitle
7 First Alert Forecast 11 p.m. Update, Saturday, August 28
7_FIRST_ALERT.png
Posted at 1:10 PM, Aug 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-29 13:10:14-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for parts of Northwestern Niagara County until 4:45 pm. Impacts include flash flooding of streams, creeks, highways, urban areas, other poor drainage and low-lying areas, and streets and underpasses. If you encounter flooded roadways: turn around, don't drown.

Showers and t-storms continue into the evening. Some of which will be heavy at times. The overnight is another warm and muggy one with scattered showers and t-storms. The work week starts with the same heat and humidity with more unsettled weather as a cold front approaches. That cold front sweeps the heat and humidity out and puts in place cooler and more comfy temperatures that last right through the Labor Day weekend.

MONDAY
MORNING: 73
AFTERNOON: 80
Warm & humid with scattered showers and t-storms

TUESDAY
MORNING: 65
AFTERNOON: 77
Cooler with spotty showers

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: 64
AFTERNOON: 71
Cooler and quiet

THURSDAY
MORNING: 59
AFTERNOON: 73
Mild with sunshine

FRIDAY
MORNING: 57
AFTERNOON: 70
Mild with sun & clouds

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Mobile and Streaming Apps

Get severe weather alerts with Storm Shield App

Scripps National Desk
2:43 PM, Dec 17, 2018