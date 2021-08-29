Flash Flood Warning for parts of Niagara County

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for parts of Northwestern Niagara County until 4:45 pm. Impacts include flash flooding of streams, creeks, highways, urban areas, other poor drainage and low-lying areas, and streets and underpasses. If you encounter flooded roadways: turn around, don't drown.

Showers and t-storms continue into the evening. Some of which will be heavy at times. The overnight is another warm and muggy one with scattered showers and t-storms. The work week starts with the same heat and humidity with more unsettled weather as a cold front approaches. That cold front sweeps the heat and humidity out and puts in place cooler and more comfy temperatures that last right through the Labor Day weekend.

MONDAY

MORNING: 73

AFTERNOON: 80

Warm & humid with scattered showers and t-storms

TUESDAY

MORNING: 65

AFTERNOON: 77

Cooler with spotty showers

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: 64

AFTERNOON: 71

Cooler and quiet

THURSDAY

MORNING: 59

AFTERNOON: 73

Mild with sunshine

FRIDAY

MORNING: 57

AFTERNOON: 70

Mild with sun & clouds

