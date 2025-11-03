First snowfall of the season in Western New York? A few mid-week flakes are possible

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A strong cold front will pass through Western New York late on Wednesday, ushering in a cool air mass over Lake Erie. This colder air could produce a few flakes over the higher hills south of Buffalo.

WKBW

The best chance for some snow will be over the higher elevations of Cattaraugus and Allegany Counties.

WKBW

On average, the first measurable snow (0.1") occurs on November 8 in Buffalo. This Sunday, a few flakes may fly across all of Western New York. The 7 Weather Team will be monitoring it.