First snowfall of the season in Western New York? A few mid-week flakes are possible

It will be cold enough for a few flakes to fly Wednesday night through Thursday morning over the Southern Tier.
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A strong cold front will pass through Western New York late on Wednesday, ushering in a cool air mass over Lake Erie. This colder air could produce a few flakes over the higher hills south of Buffalo.

The best chance for some snow will be over the higher elevations of Cattaraugus and Allegany Counties.

On average, the first measurable snow (0.1") occurs on November 8 in Buffalo. This Sunday, a few flakes may fly across all of Western New York. The 7 Weather Team will be monitoring it.

