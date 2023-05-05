Finally...we turn the corner with sunshine returning to Western NY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Clouds may greet you early on Friday, but don't let that make you think that the sun will not be out today! The sunniest part of the day will definitely be the afternoon. Temperatures will still struggle a bit in the lingering cool air mass that's in place, but they will be a lot higher than the last few days with highs back into the upper 50s. Saturday will end up being the weekend pick with more in the way of sunshine and highs well into the 60s. The leading edge of warmer air arrives on Sunday accompanied by an increase high clouds. Still, away from the lakes, we should see temperatures making a run for 70 degrees. The warmer weather will continue into next week with the next significant chance for showers arriving Monday.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 40s.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, upper 50s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 40s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 60s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 60s.

MONDAY:

MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 40s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low 70s.