Fantastic Friday weather for Western New York with mostly sunny skies today!

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Mostly sunny and milder today with highs near 60. Sunshine will stick around this weekend with highs near 70 degrees for Saturday and Sunday.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Sunny, near 60.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 70.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, upper 40s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 70.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 50.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low 70s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 50.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, low 70s.