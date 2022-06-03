Fantastic Friday for WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Mostly sunny and pleasant today with temperatures in the low 70s. There is a slight chance for a shower north of Buffalo later this afternoon. Skies will clear overnight with low in the upper 40s. Abundant sunshine for WNY on Saturday. Clouds will return on Sunday.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, low 50s.

AFTERNOON: Isolated shower north of Buffalo, low 70s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, near 50.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 60s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 50s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, near 70.

MONDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Sctd, showers, upper 70s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, near 70.

