Fantastic Friday for WNY

Highs near 70 this afternoon
Friday Weather
Posted at 7:34 AM, Jun 03, 2022
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Mostly sunny and pleasant today with temperatures in the low 70s. There is a slight chance for a shower north of Buffalo later this afternoon. Skies will clear overnight with low in the upper 40s. Abundant sunshine for WNY on Saturday. Clouds will return on Sunday.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Mainly clear, low 50s.
AFTERNOON: Isolated shower north of Buffalo, low 70s.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Mainly clear, near 50.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 60s.

SUNDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 50s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, near 70.

MONDAY
MORNING: Sctd. showers, near 60.
AFTERNOON: Sctd, showers, upper 70s.

TUESDAY
MORNING: Sctd. showers, mid 50s.
AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, near 70.

