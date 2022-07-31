Fair this evening with a seasonably warm start to the week

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — An area of High pressure will continue to deliver some beautiful weather to the region as we round out the final weekend of July. Expect a mainly clear sky and temperatures largely into the low and middle 60s for overnight lows. Monday looks golden. Patchy fog in the morning will diminish fairly early in the morning, otherwise, expect an ample amount of sun, and a seasonable brand of warmth with temperatures into the lower if not middle 80s for highs. The approach of a cold front in the evening may spark an isolated thunderstorm, but most stay "rain-free".

SUNDAY:

EVENING: Just a few clouds. Mild and mellow. 60s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear. Patchy fog. Mild. 60s.

AFTERNOON: Becoming partly sunny, humid with a chance of an evening shower or thunderstorm. High: low to mid 80s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy. 60s.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds. Less humid. Nothing more than an isolated shower or thunderstorm. High: middle 70s

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Isolated shower. 60s

AFTERNOON: Ample sunshine. Quite warm, but rain free. High: 86

THURSDAY:

MORNING: Mostly clear. Warm. lower 70s

AFTERNOON: Hazy sunshine. Muggy. 84

FRIDAY:

MORNING: A shower or isolated t-storm. 60s.

AFTERNOON: Partial sun. 78