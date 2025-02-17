Watch Now
Expect wind chills 20 below zero: Cold Weather Advisory for most of WNY Monday night through Tuesday

Overnight lows will be frigid with temperatures in the single digits. Combining the extreme cold with winds gust 30 to 40 mph will create wind chills values near -20.
Cold Weather Advisory from 10 p.m. Monday through 10 a.m. Tuesday for Erie, Genesee, Wyoming, Chautauqua, and Cattaraugus Counties. The advisory is for wind chill values that will be -20 degrees.

Wind chills this cold could cause frostbite in less than 30 minutes. Most schools are off on Tuesday but some districts to go back to school. Keep an on eye on the closings here to see if your school is closed or delayed.

Make sure you cover exposed skin if you are going to be outside. Keep an eye on your pets and make sure they have access to non-frozen water.

