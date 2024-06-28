Watch Now
Excessive rain possible on Saturday could prompt flooding in Western New York

Western New York is in the Excessive Rainfall Outlook, and it's only happened seven times since 1948
A powerful storm system will bring the threat of severe weather to WNY on Saturday with excessive rain that could lead to flooding.
Posted at 7:10 PM, Jun 28, 2024

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It's not often that WNY is included in the Excessive Rainfall Outlook by the National Weather Service. In fact, it's only happened 7 times since 1948.

There's a marginal to slight risk that WNY will see 1"-3" or more of rain in a 24-hour period on Saturday, and this could lead to flash flooding.

Moreover, WNY is included in the Storm Prediction Center's severe weather outlook with an upgraded "slight" risk of severe weather. The main threats are heavy rain, damaging wind gusts, hail, and there's a low chance of a tornado south of Buffalo near the PA line.

Since Friday, our weather models have been indicating impressive large rainfall totals for Saturday ranging from 1" to even more than 4" in some isolated areas, all within a 24-hour period.

In preparation for this storm, you'll want to move your valuables and electronics to higher ground on the lowest floor of your home. Be sure your sump pumps are in working order, clear your gutters and your neighborhood street sewer drains. DO NOT drive or walk across flood waters on streets, highways and neighborhood sidewalks.

