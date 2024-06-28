Excessive rain possible on Saturday could prompt flooding in Western New York

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It's not often that WNY is included in the Excessive Rainfall Outlook by the National Weather Service. In fact, it's only happened 7 times since 1948.

There's a marginal to slight risk that WNY will see 1"-3" or more of rain in a 24-hour period on Saturday, and this could lead to flash flooding.

Moreover, WNY is included in the Storm Prediction Center's severe weather outlook with an upgraded "slight" risk of severe weather. The main threats are heavy rain, damaging wind gusts, hail, and there's a low chance of a tornado south of Buffalo near the PA line.

Since Friday, our weather models have been indicating impressive large rainfall totals for Saturday ranging from 1" to even more than 4" in some isolated areas, all within a 24-hour period.

In preparation for this storm, you'll want to move your valuables and electronics to higher ground on the lowest floor of your home. Be sure your sump pumps are in working order, clear your gutters and your neighborhood street sewer drains. DO NOT drive or walk across flood waters on streets, highways and neighborhood sidewalks.

