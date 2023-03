Early morning rain and snow will change to all rain later this morning

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A warm front will move through Western New York early this morning bringing sctd. rain and snow showers through 9 a.m. Rain is likely from 9 a.m. through 2 p.m. with sctd. showers later this afternoon. Showers and thundershowers are likely overnight with temperatures rising toward Saturday morning. Sunshine to start Saturday with showers and storms developing in the afternoon. Some of the storms Saturday afternoon could be strong to severe with damaging winds possible. It will be much cooler on Sunday with highs in the upper 30s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Early rain and snow, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Rain likely, near 50.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Sunny, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Windy with showers and t-storms, upper 50s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 20s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 30s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, low 30s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, mid 50s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, mid 50s.