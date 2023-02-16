Dry conditions this morning with rain arriving across WNY this afternoon.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Clouds increase with rain arriving this afternoon. Rain will begin over the Southern Tier around 12 p.m. The rain arrives in Buffalo close to 3 p.m. Rain will mix with snow, sleet, and freezing rain overnight. Ice accumulation is possible north of Buffalo. Snow showers early on Friday with much colder air over the area tomorrow.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, upper 30s.

AFTERNOON: Rain arrives, mid 40s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, near 30.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 20.

AFTERNOON: Breezy, upper 30s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 30.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, upper 40s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, low 40s.

