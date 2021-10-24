Dreary weather Monday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The overnight sees more rain and patchy fog. Get ready for quite the unsettled next few days! More showers are in store for the first part of the work week. In fact, we start the work week with rain and drizzle/patchy fog. It will be a bit breezy too, with wind gusts around 23 mph. We'll get a little breather before the next batch of showers show up in the late afternoon to early evening. Another breezy and unsettled day is in store Tuesday before we get a couple of rain-free days on Wednesday and Thursday. We're back to the rain to wrap up the work week.

MONDAY

MORNING: 49

AFTERNOON: 62

Breezy with AM rain/fog. Then cloudy with AFT/EVE rain

TUESDAY

MORNING: 45

AFTERNOON: 49

Chilly with rain

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: 46

AFTERNOON: 54

Decreasing clouds

THURSDAY

MORNING: 45

AFTERNOON: 56

Mostly cloudy and cool

FRIDAY

MORNING: 48

AFTERNOON: 56

Showers

