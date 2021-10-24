Dreary weather Monday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The overnight sees more rain and patchy fog. Get ready for quite the unsettled next few days! More showers are in store for the first part of the work week. In fact, we start the work week with rain and drizzle/patchy fog. It will be a bit breezy too, with wind gusts around 23 mph. We'll get a little breather before the next batch of showers show up in the late afternoon to early evening. Another breezy and unsettled day is in store Tuesday before we get a couple of rain-free days on Wednesday and Thursday. We're back to the rain to wrap up the work week.
MONDAY
MORNING: 49
AFTERNOON: 62
Breezy with AM rain/fog. Then cloudy with AFT/EVE rain
TUESDAY
MORNING: 45
AFTERNOON: 49
Chilly with rain
WEDNESDAY
MORNING: 46
AFTERNOON: 54
Decreasing clouds
THURSDAY
MORNING: 45
AFTERNOON: 56
Mostly cloudy and cool
FRIDAY
MORNING: 48
AFTERNOON: 56
Showers