Dreary, damp, and dismal weather continues.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Overcast skies with light rain and drizzle today. Temperatures will hold in the mid to upper 30s this afternoon. The next system arrives toward Thursday morning with rain and freezing rain for the early ride into work and school. The wintry mix will change to rain tomorrow afternoon. That rain will mix with and change to snow on Friday. Expect cloudy skies on Saturday with light rain and snow returning Sunday afternoon.

WEDNESDAY

AFTERNOON: Cloudy with drizzle, upper 30s.

EVENING: Overcast. Drizzle. 30s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Freezing rain, near 32.

AFTERNOON: Rain showers, low 40s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Rain to snow, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Snow showers, low 30s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Cloudy with flurries, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, low 30s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, upper 20s.

AFTERNOON: Rain and snow, mid 30s.