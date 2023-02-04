Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Double digit subzero wind chills continue for some into Saturday morning

Wind Chill Advisories are in effect for all of Western NY through 10 a.m. Saturday.
buffalo weather forecast
Posted at 7:04 PM, Feb 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-03 19:04:04-05

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The wind chills of Friday that were in the double-digit subzero category will persist into Saturday morning. Lake flakes will linger mainly south of Buffalo and well northeast into areas east of Rochester and into the Finger Lakes.

FRIDAY
EVENING: Mostly cloudy with flurries. Frigid. Low: 3. Wind chills: -15 to -20.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Frigid, near 0.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 20s.

SUNDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 20.
AFTERNOON: Windy with rain and snow showers, upper 30s.

MONDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 20s.
AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, mid 30s.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Mobile and Streaming Apps

Get severe weather alerts with Storm Shield App