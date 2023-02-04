Double digit subzero wind chills continue for some into Saturday morning

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The wind chills of Friday that were in the double-digit subzero category will persist into Saturday morning. Lake flakes will linger mainly south of Buffalo and well northeast into areas east of Rochester and into the Finger Lakes.

FRIDAY

EVENING: Mostly cloudy with flurries. Frigid. Low: 3. Wind chills: -15 to -20.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Frigid, near 0.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 20s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 20.

AFTERNOON: Windy with rain and snow showers, upper 30s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 20s.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, mid 30s.