Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Dodging raindrops and a few thundery downpours

Expect scattered showers and thunderstorms this evening to fade leaving behind a cloudy sky in their wake overnight.
generic-7-wkbw-2022-logo.jpg
WKBW
generic-7-wkbw-2022-logo.jpg
Posted at 4:53 PM, Aug 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-21 16:53:06-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Scattered showers and thunderstorms will make their way through Western NY this evening. The activity will wind down after 8 or 9pm before another round arrives just before sunrise on Monday. More scattered showers and thundery downpours can be expected Monday and Tuesday putting at least somewhat of a dent in the rainfall deficit for the summer. It will start to dry out mid to late week with increasing amounts of sunshine by Wednesday.

SUNDAY
EVENING: Scat'd t-showers.70s
OVERNIGHT: Patchy fog. Another round rain of showers and t-storms just before sunrise. 60s

MONDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, upper 60s.
AFTERNOON: Sctd. t-showers, near 80.

TUESDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 60s.
AFTERNOON: Sctd. t-showers, near 80.

WEDNESDAY:
MORNING: Partly cloudy. 60.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny. near 80.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Mobile and Streaming Apps

Get severe weather alerts with Storm Shield App

Scripps National Desk
2:43 PM, Dec 17, 2018