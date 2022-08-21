Dodging raindrops and a few thundery downpours

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Scattered showers and thunderstorms will make their way through Western NY this evening. The activity will wind down after 8 or 9pm before another round arrives just before sunrise on Monday. More scattered showers and thundery downpours can be expected Monday and Tuesday putting at least somewhat of a dent in the rainfall deficit for the summer. It will start to dry out mid to late week with increasing amounts of sunshine by Wednesday.

SUNDAY

EVENING: Scat'd t-showers.70s

OVERNIGHT: Patchy fog. Another round rain of showers and t-storms just before sunrise. 60s

MONDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, upper 60s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. t-showers, near 80.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. t-showers, near 80.

WEDNESDAY:

MORNING: Partly cloudy. 60.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny. near 80.