Dodging just a few raindrops for Halloween, Quite mild for the week ahead

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Expect a few widely scattered showers on Halloween, a few early in the morning, and then again a few more later at night. It does not, however, look like a washout at all with plenty of dry time. Highs will be in the lower 60s. Showers will linger into Tuesday morning, but as drier air returns, clouds will break yielding a peek or two sun by the time it sets late Tuesday afternoon. High pressure building in for the remainder of the week guarantees yet another great stretch of weather for early November. Temperatures top out well into the 60s and most days will feature an ample amount of sun. There's even a possibility of us reaching 70 degrees next weekend placing our high temperatures in record territory!

MONDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, low 60s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low 60s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy. upper 40s

AFTERNOON: Mix of sun and clouds. lower 60s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy. mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny. Unseasonably mild. mid 60s.