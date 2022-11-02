Dense fog over Western New York this morning; sunshine this afternoon!

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Low clouds, fog and drizzle across Western New York this morning. Clouds will clear out and we'll have abundant sunshine this afternoon. Highs today will be near 60 degrees. High temperatures will be above normal through and beyond this weekend.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Patchy fog, near 50.

AFTERNOON: Sunny, near 60.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Sunny, mid 60s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 50s.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, near 70.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, low 50s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, mid 70s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, low 50s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, mid 60s.

