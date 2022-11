Dense Fog Advisory in effect for parts of Western New York this morning.

Dense Fog Advisory until 11am for Northern Erie, Niagara, and Orleans Counties.

Fog will clear out late this morning and we will all have mostly sunny skies this afternoon. Highs near 70 on Friday with highs in the mid 70s on Saturday.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Patchy fog, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low 60s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Patchy fog, upper 40s.

AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy, near 70.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 50s.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, mid 70s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, near 50.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 60s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 60.