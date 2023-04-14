DEC issues Air Quality Health Advisory for WNY

The NYS Department of Environmental Conservation issued an Air Quality Health Advisory here in Western New York.

The advisory is in effect from 11 a.m. through 11 p.m. Friday as warmer temperatures lead to the formation of ground-level ozone, or smog.

The DEC is urging those with asthma or heart concerns to limit strenuous outdoor activity.

The DEC also recommends the following energy saving and pollution-reducing steps:

