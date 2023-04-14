DEC issues Air Quality Health Advisory for WNY

The NYS Department of Environmental Conservation issued an Air Quality Health Advisory here in Western New York.
The advisory is in effect from 11 a.m. through 11 p.m. Friday as warmer temperatures lead to the formation of ground-level ozone, or smog.
The DEC is urging those with asthma or heart concerns to limit strenuous outdoor activity.
The DEC also recommends the following energy saving and pollution-reducing steps:
- use mass transit or carpool instead of driving, as automobile emissions account for about 60 percent of pollution in our cities;
- conserve fuel and reduce exhaust emissions by combining necessary motor vehicle trips;
- turn off all lights and electrical appliances in unoccupied areas;
- use fans to circulate air. If air conditioning is necessary, set thermostats at 78 degrees;
- close the blinds and shades to limit heat build-up and to preserve cooled air;
- limit use of household appliances. If necessary, run the appliances at off-peak (after 7 p.m.) hours. These would include dishwashers, dryers, pool pumps and water heaters;
- set refrigerators and freezers at more efficient temperatures;
- purchase and install energy efficient lighting and appliances with the Energy Star label; and
- reduce or eliminate outdoor burning and attempt to minimize indoor sources of PM 2.5 such as smoking.