Could a "headless" comet be headed for the sky over Western New York in time for Halloween?

(WKBW-TV) BUFFALO, NY — It has been quite the year for "heavenly happenings" here in Western New York. From the solar eclipse to the dazzling display of Northern Lights, and recently, Comet C/2023 A3 (Tsuchinshan-ATLAS), there's been no shortage of astronomical wonders in 2024.

But what about a...."headless comet"....in time for Halloween?

You may have seen some articles online about this, or perhaps even heard about it from your family and friends. Just its nickname grabs your attention, especially since the projected timing would supposedly coincide with "spooky season"!

There was a lot of hype and enthusiasm about this "headless comet" potential in the last week, but at this point, all indications suggest that this might end up being "a dud".

This is a bright as this "comet" will ever be. And I say "comet" because it's really no longer a comet in the traditional sense -- it's basically a rubble pile now 🫤 pic.twitter.com/xbsfQSrpeG — Karl Battams (@SungrazerComets) October 27, 2024

I'm talking about Comet ATLAS (C/2024 S1), which appears to be breaking apart, and may soon be all tail and no head. Hence, the nickname "headless comet".

Nicknamed the Halloween comet due to the timing of its close approach, Comet ATLAS (C/2024 S1) is a newly-discovered comet, which was spotted for the first time on September 27th of this year.

Here's why the chances of seeing this "Halloween comet" are fizzling fast.

According to astronomers from spaceweather.com, this comet, which originally was projected to survive its trip toward the sun, has now, based on new data, almost "certainly disintegrated", and that "there's probably not much left of its primary core".

The one shot at this comet NOT being "a dud", comes with the idea that if the comet does break apart during its close encounter with the sun, then the remaining fragments could form a bright tail without the comet's head itself being present in the days afterward. If it somehow stays intact, then the comet will appear much brighter in our skies in the coming days.

Hence, the fun nickname...."headless comet".

The comet is due to pass closest to the sun (perihelion) on October 28th (Monday).

NASA estimates that the comet may be visible low in the eastern sky just before and after sunrise.

If it doesn't break into pieces too small to see around closest approach, it could still be visible (with binoculars or a telescope) from November 2 to December 19 as the comet speeds away from the Sun.

Astronomers advise to look for this comet during the short period when it is very close to the Sun. The time frame to watch for it would be in the early morning hours. Find out for your location which side of the Sun the comet will be on, then find something to block the Sun (e.g., a house or building, etc., the farther away the better) so you can look for the comet without staring at the Sun. NEVER STARE AT THE SUN. Remember not to use a telescope or binoculars when looking towards the sun.

The bottom line: There's a small chance we might have just a tail of a comet in the sky above Western New York heading into Halloween, so if you're so inclined as to take a peek, you may have a Halloween "treat"....or....it could just end up being one of Mother Nature's tricks!

