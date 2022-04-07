Watch
Weather

Actions

Cooler with rain showers off and on today

Patchy fog and rain this morning
Thursday Weather
generic-7-wkbw-2022-logo.jpg
Posted at 8:36 AM, Apr 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-07 08:36:03-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A slow moving system will bring rain to the area today. Steadier showers with fog this morning, spotty showers this afternoon. A bit cooler on Friday with a few showers in the afternoon. Temperatures really drop this weekend with highs in the 40s for Saturday and Sunday. Snow showers are possible mainly south of Buffalo.

THURSDAY
MORNING: Rain and fog, low 40s.
AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, low 50s.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, upper 30s.
AFTERNOON: Few showers, near 50.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Rain and snow showers, near 30.
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, mid 40s.

SUNDAY
MORNING: Snow south of Buffalo, near 30.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 40s.

MONDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 30s.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, near 60.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Mobile and Streaming Apps

Get severe weather alerts with Storm Shield App

Scripps National Desk
2:43 PM, Dec 17, 2018