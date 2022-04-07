Cooler with rain showers off and on today

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A slow moving system will bring rain to the area today. Steadier showers with fog this morning, spotty showers this afternoon. A bit cooler on Friday with a few showers in the afternoon. Temperatures really drop this weekend with highs in the 40s for Saturday and Sunday. Snow showers are possible mainly south of Buffalo.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Rain and fog, low 40s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, low 50s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, upper 30s.

AFTERNOON: Few showers, near 50.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Rain and snow showers, near 30.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, mid 40s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Snow south of Buffalo, near 30.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 40s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, near 60.

