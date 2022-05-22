Cooler for Monday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The temperature teeter totter is back! Temperatures stay cool into Monday. We have a couple dry days on hand until the mid-week. Temperatures will be on the gradual up and up until the dip again on Friday.

MONDAY

MORNING: 46

AFTERNOON: 60

Mostly cloudy and cooler

TUESDAY

MORNING: 46

AFTERNOON: 70

Getting warmer with mostly cloudy skies

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: 57

AFTERNOON: 73

Getting warmer with pm showers

THURSDAY

MORNING: 64

AFTERNOON: 74

Warmer with scattered thunderstorms

FRIDAY

MORNING: 59

AFTERNOON: 58

Lingering showers, mostly in the morning

