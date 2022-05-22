Watch
Cooler for Monday

Mostly cloudy and cool for Monday
7 Weather Forecast, 11pm Update, Sunday, May 22
Posted at 7:39 PM, May 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-22 23:33:31-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The temperature teeter totter is back! Temperatures stay cool into Monday. We have a couple dry days on hand until the mid-week. Temperatures will be on the gradual up and up until the dip again on Friday.

MONDAY
MORNING: 46
AFTERNOON: 60
Mostly cloudy and cooler

TUESDAY
MORNING: 46
AFTERNOON: 70
Getting warmer with mostly cloudy skies

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: 57
AFTERNOON: 73
Getting warmer with pm showers

THURSDAY
MORNING: 64
AFTERNOON: 74
Warmer with scattered thunderstorms

FRIDAY
MORNING: 59
AFTERNOON: 58
Lingering showers, mostly in the morning

