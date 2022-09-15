Cool weather will be short-lived in WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — High pressure will bring partly sunny skies and cool temps in the mid to upper 60s this afternoon. Another chilly tonight tonight with fair skies and lows near 50. Warmer weather will push in tomorrow into the weekend with a chance of rain by Sunday PM

THURSDAY:

Partly sunny and cool. High: mid to upper 60s.

Fair skies tonight. Chilly. Low near 50

FRIDAY:

Partly sunny. Not as cool. High : mid 70s

SATURDAY:

Partly sunny. Warmer. High: near 80.

Sunday:

Increasing clouds. Humid. Chance of showers and t-storms PM.. High: near 80

AFTERNOON:

Monday:

Warm and humid. Scattered showers and t-storms.