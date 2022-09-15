Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Cool weather will be short-lived in WNY

Below normal temps for today and tonight before warmer weather takes over
generic-7-wkbw-2022-logo.jpg
WKBW
generic-7-wkbw-2022-logo.jpg
Posted at 12:08 PM, Sep 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-15 12:08:20-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — High pressure will bring partly sunny skies and cool temps in the mid to upper 60s this afternoon. Another chilly tonight tonight with fair skies and lows near 50. Warmer weather will push in tomorrow into the weekend with a chance of rain by Sunday PM
THURSDAY:
Partly sunny and cool. High: mid to upper 60s.
Fair skies tonight. Chilly. Low near 50

FRIDAY:
Partly sunny. Not as cool. High : mid 70s

SATURDAY:
Partly sunny. Warmer. High: near 80.

Sunday:
Increasing clouds. Humid. Chance of showers and t-storms PM.. High: near 80
AFTERNOON:

Monday:
Warm and humid. Scattered showers and t-storms.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Mobile and Streaming Apps

Get severe weather alerts with Storm Shield App

Scripps National Desk
2:43 PM, Dec 17, 2018