Cool start will turn into milder afternoon with a warm 7-Day

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — After a cool start with a few foggy spots WNY will see brighter skies as daytime highs top out in the lower 70s with a light breeze in the afternoon. The warmer temperatures will stick around for the remainder of the week as 70s fill the 7-Day into the weekend. Speaking of the weekend, the next chance for more widespread rain arrives on Saturday to start the weekend.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low 70s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low to mid 70s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Late showers, low 70s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Few showers, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, low 70s.

