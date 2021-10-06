Cool start will turn into milder afternoon with a warm 7-Day

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — After a cool start with a few foggy spots WNY will see brighter skies as daytime highs top out in the lower 70s with a light breeze in the afternoon. The warmer temperatures will stick around for the remainder of the week as 70s fill the 7-Day into the weekend. Speaking of the weekend, the next chance for more widespread rain arrives on Saturday to start the weekend.
WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 50s.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low 70s.
THURSDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 60.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low to mid 70s.
FRIDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 60.
AFTERNOON: Late showers, low 70s.
SATURDAY
MORNING: Few showers, near 60.
AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, low 70s.