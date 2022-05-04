Cool, cloudy and scattered showers to start Wednesday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Showers will linger early Wednesday with cool temperatures in the 50s with slow clearing. Thursday looks great with sunny skies and highs in the 60s. We're watching the end of the week with the next weather maker which will make the first half of the weekend cooler with the potential for showers. Mother's Day looks pleasant!

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Showers likely, near 50.

AFTERNOON: Gradual clearing skies, mid 50s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 40.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, mid 60s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 40.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, near 60.

SATURDAY

MORNING: A few showers, low 40s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, mid 50s.

