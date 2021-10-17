Cool and breezy start to the week

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Those lake effect showers, and breezy winds carry into the overnight with lows in the 40s again. We start the beginning of the work week with more lake showers and breezy winds. However, the showers move out of the way and make way for afternoon sunshine with highs in the 50s. We get a couple days of sunshine on tap with temperatures making it to the seasonable range. Showers return for the second half of Thursday as a cold front sweeps through and brings highs back to the 50s to close out the work week.

MONDAY

MORNING: 46

AFTERNOON: 56

Breezy with AM rain, then decreasing clouds

TUESDAY

MORNING: 48

AFTERNOON: 64

Mostly sunny and mild

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: 53

AFTERNOON: 65

Mostly sunny and mild

THURSDAY

MORNING: 56

AFTERNOON: 58

Mild with PM showers

FRIDAY

MORNING: 47

AFTERNOON: 50

Mostly cloudy and cooler

