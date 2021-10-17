Watch
Weather

Actions

Cool and breezy start to the week

AM clouds PM sunshine
items.[0].videoTitle
7 First Alert Forecast 6 pm Update Sunday, October 17
7_FIRST_ALERT.png
Posted at 6:31 PM, Oct 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-17 18:31:05-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Those lake effect showers, and breezy winds carry into the overnight with lows in the 40s again. We start the beginning of the work week with more lake showers and breezy winds. However, the showers move out of the way and make way for afternoon sunshine with highs in the 50s. We get a couple days of sunshine on tap with temperatures making it to the seasonable range. Showers return for the second half of Thursday as a cold front sweeps through and brings highs back to the 50s to close out the work week.

MONDAY
MORNING: 46
AFTERNOON: 56
Breezy with AM rain, then decreasing clouds

TUESDAY
MORNING: 48
AFTERNOON: 64
Mostly sunny and mild

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: 53
AFTERNOON: 65
Mostly sunny and mild

THURSDAY
MORNING: 56
AFTERNOON: 58
Mild with PM showers

FRIDAY
MORNING: 47
AFTERNOON: 50
Mostly cloudy and cooler

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Mobile and Streaming Apps

Get severe weather alerts with Storm Shield App

Scripps National Desk
2:43 PM, Dec 17, 2018